MAFS Couple Bryce And Melissa Are Engaged And Expecting Twins

Married At First sight's most talked about couple have proven they're in it for the long haul - because Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson have revealed they're engaged and expecting twins!

Bryce and Melissa announced today on their social media accounts that they are beyond excited about the news.

The couple spoke to The Hit Network's Fifi Fev & Nick about the pregnancy and engagement and shared all the details.

It really proves that the MAFS experiment can work!

