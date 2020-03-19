MAFS Connie Tells Us The Real Reason She Chose To Write "STAY"

Last night on MAFS, we were hit with the final commitment ceremony and BOY was it a doozey!

There was laughter, tears and... well, mostly tears.

While the country has watched on as Jonnie proceeded to wave red flag after red flag and in one final heart breaking gesture, chose to write "LEAVE", his hopeful wife Connie, who only recently developed feelings for Jonnie, ignoring her better judgement and that of most of the nation, chose to write "STAY".

With viewers reeling at the emotional display from Connie, the Hit Network's Bronte & Sam wanted to hear her side of the story. Connie tells us why she refused to watch the ceremony last night, who's in control of her social media and answers the question on everybody's lips... why on earth did she write "STAY"?!

Tune into the full catch-up below...