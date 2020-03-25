MAFS Connie Confirms She Is NOT Dating Past Bachelor Matt Agnew

We're sad

Article heading image for MAFS Connie Confirms She Is NOT Dating Past Bachelor Matt Agnew

FINALLY, we have a confirmation! While it's not the one we were hoping for, Connie has confirmed she is NOT dating past Bachie, Matt Agnew. 

Chatting to Krysti & Bodge this morning, Connie admitted they haven't even met! WHAT.

There have been rumours swirling that the two reality starts have sparked up a romance, but alas, we are devo. We had so much hope.

Buuuut, maybe we can hope that something kicks off after social-distancing?! 

Missed the chat? Here's what Connie had to say about dating Matt Agnew: 

Want more MAFS goss? You can find it all here:

Amber Lowther

12 hours ago

