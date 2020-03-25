MAFS Connie Confirms She Is NOT Dating Past Bachelor Matt Agnew

FINALLY, we have a confirmation! While it's not the one we were hoping for, Connie has confirmed she is NOT dating past Bachie, Matt Agnew.

Chatting to Krysti & Bodge this morning, Connie admitted they haven't even met! WHAT.

There have been rumours swirling that the two reality starts have sparked up a romance, but alas, we are devo. We had so much hope.

Buuuut, maybe we can hope that something kicks off after social-distancing?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Connie had to say about dating Matt Agnew:

