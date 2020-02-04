MAFS Cathy Reveals 'Girl Code' Breaking Caused Filming To Stop

MAFS 'newlywed' Cathy spoke with the Hit Network this morning and revealed that the girl code was ONCE AGAIN broken this season.

She elaborated by saying girls were stealing each others men and that the reason filming was paused was because contestants weren't respecting each other or the process!

She also confirmed there was the same passion with Josh at their honeymoon than there is now!

