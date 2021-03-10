MAFS Cam Dunne Picks Who He Would Marry Out Of Coco, Samantha & Jessika Power In Order

This morning, the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath were joined by MAFS groom, Cameron Dunne, to chat about his affair with Coco, his feelings about Samantha, living with past participant Jessika Power aaand who he would marry out of the three..in order.

Intimacy Week continued last night on Married At First Sight and we saw Cam & Coco form a more intense bond, although they're married to other people. So, how does he feel about the way he's portrayed?

We also wanted to know about him living with Jessika Power and if they're anything more than friends...how do they even know each other?!

But look, cheating situations on MAFS always blow up like no tomorrow, so Jimmy & Nath wanted to know who he would choose to marry out of Coco, his MAFS wife Samantha and Jessika Power. Get ready!

Missed the chat? Here's what Cam had to say about MAFS, who he would marry and more:

