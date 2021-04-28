MAFS’ Bryce Says He Has Confirmation He & Melissa Were Targeted By Producers

We thought the curtains had closed on MAFS for 2021 but Bryce and Melissa aren't done yet!

Bryce joined Hit NSW Breakfast this morning to chat about his new 10-part podcast series with Melissa which aims to shed light on what life is like after the show.

In our chat, Bryce touched on how his mental health is tracking, mentioning that both he and Melissa are seeing two seperate psychologists, weekly.

He also dropped the bombshell that a 'MAFS mole' had claimed producers were targeting him and Melissa!!

Have a listen below:

