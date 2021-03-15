MAFS Bryce Ruthven Says He Doesn't Know What Being A Gaslighter Means & Denies Being One

This morning, the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz were joined by MAFS participant, Bryce Ruthven, who had some things to say about flirting with past participant Connie Crayden aaand we found out that he doesn't know what being a gaslighter means.

So, he didn't want to confirm that any texts Connie leaked were true and pulled out his phone to read us his last messages with Melissa..which were really not juicy at all.

Now, Gawndy wanted to know about the term 'gaslighter' and wanted to know if Bryce knew what it means and why he's the 'poster boy' for it on this season of MAFS.

Not only that, but he denied being one despite comments online...INTERESTING!

Missed the chat? Here's what Bryce had to say about being a gaslighter here:

