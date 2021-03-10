MAFS Bryce Reveals Who Has Fake Instagram Accounts To Get Around The Sponsorship Ban

You're kidding!

Article heading image for MAFS Bryce Reveals Who Has Fake Instagram Accounts To Get Around The Sponsorship Ban
If you're an avid Married At First Sight Australia fan, you might've heard the rumours floating around about the social media sponsorship ban for current contestants!

Well, The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke to MAFS Bryce who not only confirmed that this is true, but which contestants have fake Instagram accounts to get around the ban! 

Take a listen below:

