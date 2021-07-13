This morning on the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz, they spoke to MAFS stars Bryce and Melissa, who are back on the radar after revealing that they are engaged and are expecting twins!

They wanted to know how long they've been together now and when they decided to have kids.

We found out what came first - the engagement or the babies, how Bryce reacted when he found out, they teased a gender reveal aaaand could there be a reality show on the cards?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Bryce & Melissa had to say about reality TV plans for their babies:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!