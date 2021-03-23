MAFS: Bryce Just Let Slip That He And Melissa Are Still Together!

Bryce and Melissa have been the most talked about couple on this year’s season of Married At First Sight... unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons.

With rumours of Bryce dating women right before filming the show, having a secret girlfriend on the outside, and of course, rating Melissa as the fourth most attractive bride in the experiment, it wouldn't be crazy to assume these two are no longer together.

As it turns out, Bryce and Melissa do still see each other every day!

Speaking to the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air this morning, Bryce pretty much let slip that he and Melissa are still together!

He also opened up about how his parents are "really struggling" watching his behaviour on the show.

Take a listen:

