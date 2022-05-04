MAFS: Bryce and Melissa Open Up About Their Grim Experience On Reality TV

Everything is not what it seems

Pic: Nine

They’re the most successful couple to come out of MAFS and they’re letting all the cats out of the bag!

Now that their contract with Channel 9 is over, Bryce and Melissa are safe to share some behind-the-scenes secrets from our favourite reality show and spill the juiciest goss about some of the latest season’s contestants.

Catch the chat before seeing Bryce and Melissa on 'Spotlight', Sunday night on Seven:

Nick Barrett

4 May 2022

