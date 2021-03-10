MAFS Bryce Accidentally Admits The Experiment Worked & He’s Still With His Partner Melissa!

Finally, we saw the long-awaited confrontation between two very explosive contestants on Married At First Sight Australia! 

MAFS Bryce has spoken to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who explained how the show has completely distorted his on-screen relationship with Melissa and accidentally confirmed the experiment worked for him!

Bryce also revealed there was an off-screen incident where Sam called Coco a 'burns victim' without makeup on and that is what lead to last nights explosive confrontation.

Take a listen below for the full story!

