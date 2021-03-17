MAFS: Brett Says That Bryce & Sam’s Edit Is “Absolutely Accurate”

Married At First Sight fan favourite Brett joined the Hit Network’s Jimmy and Nath this morning to talk about his fellow brides and grooms on the show, as well as his relationship with Booka!

He also teased some major drama is still on the way, saying “there's definitely something coming that you'll probably watch and be like ‘damn I didn't think I'd be watching this on national tv’”.

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this one by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.