MAFS: Brent Reveals Ex-Wife Tamara Went Into The Show "Wanting To Be A Villain"

The plot thickens

Pic: Nine

With Brent and Tamara officially calling it quits at last night’s commitment ceremony, nothing is off-limits.

The former groom joined the Hit Network to reveal his ex-wife had applied to be on the show for three years in a row with the intention of becoming her respective season’s villain.

Nick Barrett

29 March 2022

