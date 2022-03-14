MAFS Brent Reckons Dan And Carolina's Cheating Was "Not Staged, But Was Known"

It's the show that heating up our TV screens and today, Brent revealed to the Hit Network that contestants in the show were well aware that Dan and Carolina were cheating.

After last night's epic episode, the question had to be asked. Was it staged?

Carly made mention to Brent and Tamara that the experts aren't doing a very good job in making it work for the couples with all this cheating going on, but Tamara insists that the experts don't see all the shenanigans going on.

Unlike the rest of us.

MAFS continues this week on Channel 9. Bring it on.

