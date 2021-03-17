MAFS: Booka Unpacks How The Brides Reacted To The Toxic Masculinity On The Show

While we sit and wait for the drama to pick up again on Married At First Sight Australia, we spoke to one of the brides about her experience with toxic masculinity both within and outside the show!

The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi caught up with MAFS' and musician Booka who opened up about the time she was groped on stage during a performance with her band and how other brides have dealt with the toxic masculinity on the show.

Plus, apparently, she's named Brett's thick moustache and there is some MAFS inspired music is on the way!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

