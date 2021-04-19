MAFS: Belinda & Patrick Explain Why They Don’t Follow Each Other On Instagram

And what their relationship status is!

Last night, Australia watched on as Married At First Sight came to a crashing finish.

Amongst all the drama however, we did see at least two couples come out of the experiment still together, including Belinda and Patrick!

This morning, the pair joined the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi on air to reveal what their relationship status is since filming ended, why they don’t follow each other on Instagram and their thoughts on Bec’s cheating scandal.

Take a listen:

