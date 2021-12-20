MAFS Beck Zemek Has Announced She's Pregnant With Her First Child

MAFS alumni Beck Zemek has announced she's pregnant, expecting her first child with boyfriend, Ben Michell.

You might remember Beck from this year's season. She was paired with Jake Edwards, and things didn't end up working out.

She also butted heads majorly with Bryce Ruthven...but who didn't.

But now, that's all behind her, taking to Instagram overnight to announce her pregnancy.

"The secret is out. Ben and I are over the moon to finally announce we are expecting a bundle of joy in May 2022! Thank you to everyone who has kept this a secret for such a long time!!! Also for all the wonderful support over the last few months, it truly means the world to us. Who knew the best was yet to come, this is such a miracle for us and we are already over filled with love for you little one", she wrote.

Here's her post:

She looks STUNNING! Congrats to Beck and Ben!

