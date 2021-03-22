MAFS Beck Chats About Her Mum Ripping Husband Jake To Shreds & If He Deserved It

This morning, the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi and Lehmo spoke to MAFS bride, Rebecca Zemek, who's recently been clashing with Bryce and isn't getting along with her husband, Jake. But what we weren't expecting was her mum ripping Jake to shreds in last night's episode!

Last night, we saw the remaining couples head to a movie theatre where they were surprised with a Zoom with their loved ones who were revealed to have seen the unedited commitment ceremonies.

But Beck's mum showed NO mercy, taking Beck's side through it all and ripping Jake a new one...leaving him & most likely all of Australia shocked.

So, we found out if her mum has been like that with previous partners, if Jake deserved that roasting and all about the secret girlfriend scandal with Bryce.

Missed the chat? Here's what Beck had to say about her mum ripping Jake to shreds & Bryce having a secret girlfriend:

