MAFS’ Bec Says The Show’s Producers Owe The Australian Public An Apology
More info on the 'secret girlfriend'!
Channel Nine
Two of the most talked about participants on this season of Married At First Sight are Bryce and Bec; despite them not even being a couple!
This morning, Bec joined the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz on air to give us a live update on the rumours surrounding Bryce’s ‘secret girlfriend’.
During our chat, Gawndy also revealed Bryce was actually with another women when they first met post-show (!!), while Bec said she believes the show’s producers owe the public an apology!
Take a listen:
