MAFS’ Bec Confirms Channel Nine Shut Down Production After Bryce’s Kiss

"I just freaked out"

Article heading image for MAFS’ Bec Confirms Channel Nine Shut Down Production After Bryce’s Kiss

Channel Nine

Married At First Sight took a bit of an ugly turn last night after Bryce got into an argument with Bec and Jake.

During a tense confrontation in front of the entire group, Bryce gave Bec an unwelcome kiss on the cheek.

This morning, Bec joined the Hit Network’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin on air to discuss the incident, revealing she felt harassed and approached the show’s producers who ended up shutting down production for a full day.

“I just freaked out, I didn’t want him near me to begin with,” she explained.

“It was one of those moments like, bring the contract up and find out what your rights are because I didn’t sign up for this.”

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.

30 March 2021

MAFS
Married At First Sight
Hughesy Ed and Erin
TV
Listen Live!
MAFS
Married At First Sight
Hughesy Ed and Erin
TV
MAFS
Married At First Sight
Hughesy Ed and Erin
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs