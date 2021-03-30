MAFS’ Bec Confirms Channel Nine Shut Down Production After Bryce’s Kiss

Married At First Sight took a bit of an ugly turn last night after Bryce got into an argument with Bec and Jake.

During a tense confrontation in front of the entire group, Bryce gave Bec an unwelcome kiss on the cheek.

This morning, Bec joined the Hit Network’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin on air to discuss the incident, revealing she felt harassed and approached the show’s producers who ended up shutting down production for a full day.

“I just freaked out, I didn’t want him near me to begin with,” she explained.

“It was one of those moments like, bring the contract up and find out what your rights are because I didn’t sign up for this.”

Take a listen:

