MAFS Alumni Sean Thomsen Told By Lawyers To Take Explosive Claims Out Of New Book

This morning on the show, MAFS alumni Sean Thomsen joined Hit Entertainment to chat about his newly-released book...

Or, should we say...MAFS EXPOSÈ!

The book, titled Married Lies…Secrets Behind Reality TV, is about "The shocking true story of the lies and manipulation used by one of Australia's biggest TV production companies. The full inside story of the bullying tactics, clever editing, and storyboarding used to create a TV phenomenon"

So.Much.DRAMA!

While we can't wait to give it a read, Sean did say his lawyers had to step in to take out details!

It truly just keeps getting better in the life of MAFS.

Missed the chat? Here's what Sean Thomsen had to say about the explosive details cut from his book:

Listen to our juiciest MAFS interviews so far!