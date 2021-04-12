MAFS: A Friend Of Bryce’s Alleged Secret Girlfriend Has SPILLED The Details Of Their Relationship!

Married At First Sight is a WILD ride.

The main storyline plaguing this season involved the relationship between Bryce and Melissa, and whether or not he had a girlfriend on the outside.

We’ve heard rumours and claims tossed around from people on the show like Bec, Bryce himself, his (now former) mate Jason Roses, but we haven’t yet heard from the ‘girlfriend’ herself or anyone who knows her.

Now, FINALLY, a friend of the rumoured girlfriend has spoken out to the Hit Network’s Stav, Abby & Matt and unleashed on when the pair got together, confirmed they were dating during the show, claimed he told her that his relationship with Melissa wasn’t real, and reveals when they broke up.

This is a must listen!!

