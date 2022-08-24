Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Drops New Song With A Nod To Her Mum

It may come as no surprise to see Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has followed in her famous Mum's footsteps and dropped a brand new song.

...and it's a pretty racy video too!

Lourdes (who's nickname is Lola) is going by the stage name Lolahol and has dropped the song 'Lock And Key'.

The video sees the star in not a lot of clothing, hanging out the side of a moving car and dancing in a graveyard... seems like Madonna was involved in the creative process maybe?

If part of the video looks SUPER familiar, you're not seeing things. Lola seems to have taken direct inspiration from her Mum's video for her hit song 'Cherish'.

Do you love her new sound?

