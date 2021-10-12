Madonna Reveals The Iconic Film Roles She Regrets Turning Down

Could you imagine?!

Article heading image for Madonna Reveals The Iconic Film Roles She Regrets Turning Down

Pics: Warner Bros / Madonna's Facebook

Madonna has dropped a few bombshells while promoting her upcoming tour documentary, Madame X.

Joining The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 63-year-old Material Girl singer revealed several film roles she turned down, two of which were part of the biggest franchises to ever hit the silver screen.

Find out about what could have been:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

12 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Madonna
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Madonna
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Madonna
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs