Madonna Posts Topless Pic To Show Off Her Crutches

She's done it again. Madonna has again made her way into our feed by posting an eyebrow-raising picture. This time, she's topless.

We've seen her twerk against a wall, naked in a bathtub and more but this time, Madge wanted to show off her... crutches.

The Queen of Pop has been documenting her medical ailments recently, cancelling a series of shows due to a knee injury after falling on stage.

All we can say is we commend her for her body positivity, she is 61 years old after all!

