Madame Tussauds Has Removed Prince Harry & Meghan From Their Royal Family Display

Just a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family, Madame Tussauds London has already removed the pair from their Royal family display!

"Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.

"From today, Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them," Davies said.

The news comes as multiple reports claim the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William were locked in crisis talks with Prince Harry yesterday, as no other members of the Royal Family were consulted before his and Meghan’s shock announcement.

