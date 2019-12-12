Macklemore Has Dropped A Christmas Song!

Just in time for Christmas, the one and only Macklemore has dropped a jingly Christmas tune!

The track is called 'It's Christmas Time' and features British R&B performer Dan Caplen and even name drops Mariah Carey!

From Michael Buble to wrapping presents, the boys have nailed everyone's Christmas!

Macklemore also revealed his Christmas 'To Do' list recently and it includes getting a new puppy (as well as dropping a new song lol).

Grab your copy of 'It's Christmas Time' here.

