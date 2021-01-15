Macaulay Culkin Reveals What He Really Thinks Of The Petition To Remove Trump From Home Alone 2

Just in case you've been living under a rock, since all hell broke loose in the United States the internet has decided to not only rally for Trump's removal from office but from the iconic movie, Home Alone 2.

Yes, we actually saw people digitally start to remove Donald Trump from the iconic Plaza Hotel scene. The part of the movie where Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) is in the lobby looking for the exit before he approaches Trump, who then gives him directions to the front door.

See some examples below:

Now the man himself, Macaulay Culkin, has given his 2 cents on the digital removal petition.

“Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin,” one fan tweeted, where Macaulay simply replied with, “Sold.”

While another fan tweeted a (poorly) edited clip with Trump completely removed from the scene, and again, Macaulay reacted with simply saying, “Bravo.”

We don't know about you but from the looks of it, cheeky Kevin McAllister is getting up to no good again!

