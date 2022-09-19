Luxury Car Swallowed By Sinkhole After Water Main Bursts In Subiaco

A luxury vehicle has been swallowed by a sinkhole after a water main burst in central Perth overnight.

Emergency services were called to Centro Avenue in Subiaco after a water main burst leaving around 60 residents without water at around 10PM on Sunday evening.

Police arrived at the scene to find the road and footpaths flooded with water.

The water created a large sinkhole which appeared to completely swallow a Mercedes-Benz which was parked above the burst pipe.

Nobody was believed to have been in the car when it began to sink.

A spokesperson from Watercorp said their crews have managed to stop the flooding with a temporary solution.

“Our crews have been able to implement an interim solution while repairs to the main continue. Water has been restored to all but 3 properties (these are in the immediate vicinity of the sinkhole),” the spokesperson said.

“We’ll update you once we have information on full restoration of supply, and timeframes for repairs to the road.”

Watercorp are believed to have supplied residents in the area with bottles of water as their teams worked to fix the water main.

Police cordoned off the area as a matter of public safety.

