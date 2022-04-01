Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2 Is Here With More Multi-Million Dollar Deals & Stunning Harbour Views!

Loved Luxe Listings Sydney season 1? Now, we finally have all the information about season two and it's available to watch on Prime Video now!

The Sydney real estate market is hotter than ever, with demand for exclusive properties far outweighing the supply. Luxe Listings Sydney follows four elite agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cut throat markets in the world; Sydney, Australia. Money never sleeps, and these agents will stop at nothing to deliver the best results for their clients.

Check out the trailer here:

Season Two follows the dynamic duo of real estate agents Gavin Rubinstein and D’Leanne Lewis, respected buyer’s agent Simon Cohen, and new international market specialist agent Monika Tu. Complete with stunning harbour views, iconic beachfront backdrops, and unrivalled grandeur, this is the fast-paced world of buying and selling high-end real estate luxury within the harbour city.

If this isn't motivation to live your best life, I don't know what is!

