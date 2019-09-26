Lush’s Spook-tacular 2019 Halloween Range!

We know that Halloween is usually an American tradition, but that doesn’t stop Aussies from joining in on the fun, too.

If you’re one of the many who like to dress up in your finest spooky costume and get into the swing of all things Halloween, then you’re going to love Lush’s new range of Halloween bath bombs!

The new launch has some spooky Limited Edition options on offer, including:

Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb $9.95 each

Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb $8.95 each

Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb $9.95 each

Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub $11.95 each

Bewitched Bubble Bar $10.95 each

Little Box of Horrors $75 each

Boo! Shower Slime $23.95 each

Monster’s Ball Bath Bomb $10.95 each

Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar $9.95 each

Ghost in the Dark soap $11.95 each

You can check out the full range online HERE.

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!