Lush’s Spook-tacular 2019 Halloween Range!

We know that Halloween is usually an American tradition, but that doesn’t stop Aussies from joining in on the fun, too.
If you’re one of the many who like to dress up in your finest spooky costume and get into the swing of all things Halloween, then you’re going to love Lush’s new range of Halloween bath bombs!
The new launch has some spooky Limited Edition options on offer, including:
- Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb $9.95 each
- Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb $8.95 each
- Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb $9.95 each
- Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub $11.95 each
- Bewitched Bubble Bar $10.95 each
- Little Box of Horrors $75 each
- Boo! Shower Slime $23.95 each
- Monster’s Ball Bath Bomb $10.95 each
- Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar $9.95 each
- Ghost in the Dark soap $11.95 each
You can check out the full range online HERE.
Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!