Lush Have Released Their Valentine's Day Range And Yes, There's A 9 Inch Aubergine

Do your showers and baths get way better when it includes a Lush product? Of course they do!

Well, this Valentine's Day, no one misses out because they have launched the best range of bath bombs, shower goodies and a kissable lip must-have that will have you weak at the knees!

And yes, this year, the Aubergine is back bigger than ever in a 9 inch form. Yes, 9 inches.

Here's the full Lush Valentine's Day range for 2022:

Big Aubergine Bath Bomb $19.95

9” of the cult classic bath bomb, even bigger than before! You know what they say, the bigger the bath bomb, the bigger the bath art!

Hot Lips Lip Mask & Scrub $11.95

Prepare to pucker up! Pamper, mask and scrub your lips with almond oil, carrageenan extract and bamboo stem for Cherry Bakewell flavoured kisses.

Mr Loba Loba Bath Bomb $8.95

This lovely lobster swims into your bath and is filled with sodium alginate for an especially hydrating soak. Containing biodegradable red hearts, and scented with sweet benzoin and tonka, it’s boombastic, romantic and fantastic.

I Can Resist Everything But Temptation Shower Gel $24.95

A red apple shower gel that’s filled with aphrodisiac ingredients like red roses, cinnamon and ginseng.

Love Bug Bath Bomb $9.95

Sharing a fragrance with the tangy sherbet scent of orange and Sicilian lemon of Love Boat from the 2020 Valentine’s Day range, this groovy bath bomb’s design was inspired by VW Beetle cars.

Kim The Carrot Reusable Bubble Bar $12.95

One of your five-a-day, thanks to the fresh carrot juice in this bubble bar’s ingredients, it creates lashings of vanilla scented bubbles.

Strawberry Heart Shower Jelly $9.95

Wobble this anatomically correct heart-shaped jelly over your body and let it bubble and lather for a sweet strawberry scent.

New Rose Soap $12.95

Get it good when you wash with this moisturising soap, thanks to the rice bran and rapeseed oil. Scented with a rosewater and rosehip oil duo.

Lots Of Love Gift $78.95

Printed on paper made from t-shirt offcuts, with luxurious gold foil and bright pink detail, this gift brings customers 2 products from our seasonal Valentine’s Day range, and 5 from the all year round range.

Temptation shower gel 100g

New Rose soap 100g

Ro's Argan body conditioner 45g

Groovy Kind Of Love bath bomb 180g

Sex Bomb bath bomb 200g

Tisty Tosty bath bomb 100g

Support Bubble bubble bar 130g

Love Trip Gift $19.95

The design for this gift has been inspired by the Mr Loba Loba and Love Bug bath bombs, both featured in this gift, which is a collaborative design featuring characters created by Carmen Frontera from Lush Spain.

Sweet Temptation Gift $24.95

Taking inspiration from our Valentine’s Day 2022 exclusive shower gel, this gift also includes Orange body scrub from our all year round range. The bright red shiny foiled paper is printed with a fig leaf and apple design inspired by the original temptation!

Temptation shower gel 100g

Orange shower scrub 130g

True Romance $32

If Baz Luhrmann designed a gift we think it would look like this! Giving us the style vibes from Moulin Rouge or Romeo and Juliet, this gift includes 3 all year round bath bombs suitable for sensual bathing! This gift was designed by Callum Mackenzie

Tisty Tosty bath bomb

Black Rose bath bomb

Sex Bomb bath bomb

Get That Fruity Feeling $49.95

Four fabulously fruity products for mouthwatering washes. Featuring two new limited edition products, Temptation shower gel and Kim The Carrot bubble bar, two best sellers, Peachy bath bomb and Watermelon Sugar lip scrub, AND fun character stickers to give someone that fruity feeling!

You can get your hands on these Valentine's Day goodies in-store and online at Lush.

