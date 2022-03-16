Lush Have Launched Their Adorable Easter Range So Hop To It!

Lush has released a look at their Easter 2022 Collection, dropping in-store from March 28!

12 new products have hatched for Easter, across bath, shower, body and lip care! So if you're keen to stock up on some egg-cellent new additions, then this is the time!

From bunnies to eggs, we have all the Easter treats from Lush for 2022!

Here they are:

Follow The White Rabbit (Bath bomb)

Follow the White Rabbit all the way into the bath under a magical rainbow that will appear across fruity fragranced waters. Don’t be late!

Flamingo Egg (Bath bomb)

Lay this sparkly sea salt decorated egg into the bath for pink and blue swirls drifting across purple cotton-candy scented waters. Flamingo-go-go!

The Golden Egg (Bath bomb)

Indulge in a super soak that’s rich in Brazilian orange oil and glittering golden lustre.

The Flying Carrot (Bath bomb)

For bathtime stories and adventures, fly with me and dream, explore and discover.

Disco Duck (Bath bomb)

Flapping my arms I began to cluck. Look at me, I’m the disco duck!

The Easter Bunny (Bubble bar)

Take a bath with an all-gold superhero bunny that delivers all the easter eggs (and bubbles) all around the world!

What's Up Doc? (Shower gel)

Wake up and smell the carrots! Sweet, juicy and full of skin loving vitamin A, this is the pick of the bunch.

Gummy Bear (Shower gel)

Nice to meet you! I’m your new foamy friend. I can glide across the tub and I am very good at making lots of fruity bubbles. Bath time is play time!

Flowering Carrot (Soap)

A handmade soap with softening olive oil, carrot powder, perfect for Springtime washes.

Down The Rabbit Hole (Body scrub)

Rub it, rabbit! A pink grapefruit and raspberry scrub, with ground rice to polish your behind.

Carrot Stick (Lip oil)

Smoothing carrot oil and grapefruit.

Funfetti Cake (Lip scrub)

It’s party time for lips! Cake flavoured lip scrub with colourful sprinkles.

Make sure you keep an eye out for these fun Easter additions in-store from March 28! But you can already grab them online, so get hoppin'!

