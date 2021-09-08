Luna Lovegood Makes Surprise Appearance In Gritty British Crime Series

And we're totally here for it

Article heading image for Luna Lovegood Makes Surprise Appearance In Gritty British Crime Series

via Warner Bros/BBC One

14 years after her breakthrough role as Luna Lovegood in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Evanna Lynch has stunned fans by appearing in a gritty television crime drama.

Appearing in an episode of BBC One’s long-running Silent Witness series, Lynch played the part of Paisley Robinson, the girlfriend of a convicted felon.

It’s safe to say, Potterheads were more than a little shocked by the shift in tonality.

Post
Post

Her part in Silent Witness, while small, is just further proof she's got some serious acting chops, but we have to say, it is a little strange to see someone known for their charisma in such a bleak series.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

8 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Harry Potter
BBC
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Harry Potter
BBC
Hit
Entertainment
Harry Potter
BBC
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs