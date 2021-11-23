Luke Toki Admits To GAME-CHANGING Lie On Big Brother VIP

After a month of drama, sweat and tears, the big day has FINALLY come for Big Brother VIP fans!

Our final three contestants (actress Ellie Gonsalves, model Josh Carroll and Survivor winner Luke Toki) will go head-to-head tonight to find out which one of their charities will be receiving a cool $100k.

We were joined by Luke, who revealed he had a game-changing lie which may have kept him in Big Brother’s house.

Find out how he may have deceived his way into the finale before tuning in tonight, 7:30PM on 7:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: