Loved Up MAFS Couple Cam & Jules Are Having A Baby!

They're the MAFS couple that hit it off right away and they're now expecting their first child together. Cam & Jules have announced they are pregnant!

If there's any evidence the experiment CAN work, just look at these two!

Jules uploaded a video to Instagram revealing the happy news, saying:

It took two lines twice to convince us that this was actually happening!!! From the moment you find out parenthood is on your doorstep the mixed emotions you feel are like nothing I've ever experienced.



I speak about my manifestation practice in this process and I know sometimes sadly manifestation just isn't enough. I just want to send my prayers to all the women who are trying to make a baby and when you are in those moments, don’t give up being true to your own courage and deep desire.



When I watch this back and take my self out of my loved up bubble in the doctors surgery. I'm well aware how lucky I am to be having a baby after being told it maybe wasn’t a possibility for me or was going to come with a fight.

Thank you for all the love and well wishes.

Watch their reveal video here:

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, Cam & Jules revealed they're 16 weeks along.

Jules also spoke about her shock finding out she was pregnant & her fear of not being able to conceive given her age. While Cam revealed he cried when he found out the good news.

BUT! Could it be a boy or a girl? From the video Jules uploaded, she hinted it could well & truly be a girl!

Congrats to the happy couple!

Want more MAFS goss? Check out all you need to know from the current season here: