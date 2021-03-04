Love, Victor & Ugly Betty Star Ana Ortiz Has Message For Parents Of LGBTQIA+ Kids

The film Love, Simon made headlines when it arrived in cinemas for showcasing the story of young queer love and giving the tale of Simon some well-deserved space on the big screen.

The follow-up series Love, Victor (now available on Disney+ STAR) follows the story of Victor (played by Michael Cimino) and also features some of the stars from the film like Aussie Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson.

Ana Ortiz who plays Victor's Mum caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to discuss the roles she's played as an LGBTQIA+ parent and the advice she has for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.

She also revealed that she missed working with RuPaul's Drag Race star Katya who appeared on the show and is a HUGE fan of hers!

Check out the full chat with Ana below where she talks more about her time of the set of Love, Victor and her role as Hilda in the iconic series Ugly Betty.