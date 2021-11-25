Love Island Winners Mitch & Tina Share What's Next For Them As A Couple!

It's been a rollercoaster 6 weeks of love, laughter and so, so many tears, but we finally have our winners of Love Island Australia 2021: Mitch & Tina!

The pair were voted by the Australian public as their favourite couple and have walked away with $50,000 between them, after Tina decided to share the cash with Mitch, proving she's in it for love, not money.

I caught up with the happy couple on our Hit Entertainment podcast to relive their journey, talk about the speed bumps that almost derailed them, and I find out what's next for "Titch" now that they're out of the villa!

Want to know what Mitch & Tina have planned now? Find out here:

