Last night, Love Island fans watched on as newbie Phoebe chose to couple up with Cassie, forming the show’s very first same-sex pair.

Sadly, we also saw Sam become the very first person to leave the island!

Speaking with the Hit Network’s Bec & Cosi this morning, Sam said Phoebe and Cassie’s relationship is “definitely a genuine thing” and commented on why Vanessa didn’t choose him.

Take a listen:

