Love Island's Rachael Shares Her Thoughts On Chris Kissing The New Girl
He moved on quickly!
Another Islander was dumped from the Love Island Australia villa last night, and unfortunately, Rachael had to back her bags and head on out!
Rachael had a strong connection with Chris, and was devastated to leave him behind.
So, I found out how she's feeling and what she thought about Chris kissing the new girl, Zoe, the day after she left! Did he move on a bit toooo quickly?
