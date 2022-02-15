Love Island's Mitch & Tina Have Announced Their Split!

Love Island Australia 2021 winners and lovebirds, Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd have announced their split.

Both of them took to their Instagram accounts to share a statement detailing why they broke up, with Tina writing, "It's with a very sad, heavy heart that I tell you guys, Mitch and I are no longer together. I'm so devastated to be sharing this news with you and I am still processing the situation. Sadly, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to part ways."

Here's her full statement:

While Mitch wrote, "It's obviously extremely shattering and a very emotional time for both of us,".

Here's his full statement:

The couple found love on Love Island Australia in late 2021, where they took out the major prize of $50,000 between them, after Tina decided to share the cash with Mitch, proving she's in it for love, not money.

Check out our chat with them here:

We're sad to hear about their split but wish them the best!

