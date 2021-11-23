Love Island's Michela Tells Us What's Next For Her & Taku!

Casa Amor lady Michela was sadly dumped from the Love Island Australia villa alongside her man, Taku!

The pair had a very rocky relationship in the villa, with Taku cracking on with another one of the Casa Amor girls who then wasn't keen anymore while Michela had Taku has her #1 the whole time!

We saw the ups and downs with these two, so how are they going now that they're in the real world?

I spoke to Michela on our Hit Entertainment podcast to find out what's going on with her and Taku:

