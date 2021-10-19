Love Island's Jordan Reveals His Least Fave Islander & His Type Of Woman!

Love Island Australia dumped their very first Islander for 2021 last night, and it was none other than hunky, tattooed 28-year-old Jordan Tilli!

Jordan had a bit of a rocky start to the show, after coupling up with Jess and then kissing Rachael less than 24 hours later.

Unfortunately, he wasn't chosen for the recoupling and his Love Island journey came to an end.

We chat to Jordan to find out how he's feeling post-dumping, his least favourite Islander and what he's looking for in a lady!

Listen to our chat with Love Island's Jordan Tilli here:

