Love Island's Courtney Reveals What's Happened To Her Relationship With Noah

We saw another couple dumped from the island on Love Island Australia last night, with Courtney & Noah having to say goodbye to their fellow Islanders.

Courtney certainly had a rocky time on Love Island, spending a chunk of her time on "friend island" until a guy came in that was right for her.

I spoke to Courtney on Hit Entertainment to chat about her time on the show, what is was like seeing Nicolas coming in from Casa Amor solo and her relationship turning good with Noah.

But, where do they stand now? Let's just say I wasn't expecting this! Find out here:

