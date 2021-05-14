Love Island Producers Are Slipping Into People's DM's & It's A Little Too Thirsty

So, apparently the producers of Love Island are a little too desperado and are practically cold calling influencers in an attempt to recruit them for the next season.

A recent episode of the So Dramatic! podcast revealed that producers for the show were wandering around Bondi cafes and restaurants, dropping cards on hot people to get them to sign up.

Just when you thought they couldn't get anymore desperate, they reportedly slid into the DM's of an instagram model, who ended up outing them on the So Dramatic! podcast.

Apparently, when she told them to sod off, they hit up her agent in one last, thirsty attempt to bring her on board claiming the experience would likely advance her career, to which the agent once again rejected their advances.

Given their over eager approach to recruitment wasn't working out well for them, they have now moved on to bigger and better hot people.

The Love Island producers are now seeking out pseudo-celebrities to join the upcoming season, including former The Bachelor & The Bachelorette participants Shannon Karaka, Leilani Vakaahi, Nick Chamberlain and Laura Calleri.

And it appears no one is safe because producers have also reportedly approached Newcastle Knights player Connor Watson.

This is all strange news given the show usually seeks out a handful of frisky nobodies to fill their villas but I guess this year, nobody's biting!

But hey, if you're a frisky nobody looking to become a somebody, the Love Island producers published an instagram post looking for potential candidates...

Keen? Who knows, this could be the prefect opportunity for you to get back out there!

