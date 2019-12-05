Prepare Yourselves, Love Island Hotties Are Coming To Adelaide This Weekend

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!

Article heading image for Prepare Yourselves, Love Island Hotties Are Coming To Adelaide This Weekend

Channel 9

This weekend is going to be a hot one, oh and we aren't just talking about the scorching temperatures. 

This Sunday night, Love Island mega babes, John James and Adam Farrugia will be hosting one of Adelaide's best rooftop parties at the Dog and Duck.

Post

So get ready to get hot and sweaty up on the DF, we have no doubt that these fellas will know how to have a good time.

Stay tuned here, more information to come! 

Eve Swain

5 December 2019

Article by:

Eve Swain

