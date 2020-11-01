Love Island Australia Winners Josh & Anna Announce Breakup

Winners of Love Island Australia Season 2, Josh Packham and Anna McEvoy, have sadly announced their break up, a year after falling in love on the show.

The pair announced their split on Instagram yesterday, with Anna posting this message to her feed, alongside the caption “I’m sorry 💔”

“It’s extremely difficult to break up with someone you still love but it is the right thing to do” she wrote.

Josh took to his Insta stories to announce the split, writing “we have had an amazing journey but unfortunately, sometimes relationships don’t work out and two people simply grow apart.”

Anna and Josh had moved in together back in June.

The news comes just days after Josh’s twin brother, Luke, who also appeared on the show, announced he and his partner, Olivia, had got engaged.

“Took this girl diving today and popped the question at the bottom of the ocean! Was a moment I will remember forever. #engaged #wifetobe,” he wrote.

Congratulations Luke!

