Love Island Is On Tiger Time: Former Richmond Player Todd Elton Is Heading To The Villa

There are only a few weeks left until Love Island Australia comes to a close and there is no shock the show has left the best surprises until last.

If you’re a Richmond fan, you’re about to be glued to your TV screen. The Villa is swapping Fiji time for Tiger time!

Former AFL player Todd Elton has boarded a flight in search for his true love on one of the sexiest shows on TV. He's already copped it from his former Richmond Tigers teammates, and it sounds like he won't be living this down for a while!

Have we got a new WAG on the horizon? We’ll have to wait and see!

The Hit Network is your home of entertainment – App Store | Google Play

Kanye West takes aim at Kim’s ex Kris in Airpool Karaoke…