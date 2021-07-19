Love Island Australia Has Revealed Where The New Season Will Be Filmed!

Love Island Australia is not only casting, but they're spicing it up even more this year with a brand new filming location which is set to be the envy of EVERYONE!

Temperatures are going so soar in more ways than one because Australia's hottest singles will be coupling up in none other than Far North Queensland's Port Douglas later this year!

Port Douglas is set to delight viewers, with the crystal-clear waters of the Great Barrier Reef, the luscious Daintree rainforest, and pristine golden beaches. Get me there NOW!

Even though there's a new location, the rules will stay the same. Islanders must couple up, stay together and win over the hearts of the public, all while surviving the temptations of sexy new singles entering the villa.

Sophie Monk will once again be hosting the Australian version of the popular franchise, which is a sigh of relief.

All we can do now is wait for a bunch of sexy singles to hit our screens!

